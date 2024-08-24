J&K Police warn miscreants trying to stoke trouble on interreligious marriage

Srinagar, Aug 24 (IANS) J&K Police on Saturday warned miscreants trying to stoke trouble over an interreligious marriage.

Police said that they had taken cognizance of an interreligious matter after the girl’s father lodged a missing report in the Baramulla district.

“On August 16 this year, police station Kreeri in Baramulla district lodged a missing report in respect of the daughter of one Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Sheikh (Other details withheld), who was missing since the morning of August 16. On August 23, it was learnt that on August 19, the said girl converted and married a man belonging to Navi Mumbai (other details withheld),” the police said in a statement.

“Police station Kreeri of district police Baramulla has taken cognizance of the matter and has registered a case under relevant sections of BNS. District police Baramulla’s cyber patrol unit has noticed that many miscreants and anti-social elements are creating/sharing posts attempting to use this incident to cause disturbance,” the statement said.

“Sharing content that is misleading/inflammatory violates various laws and will lead to strict legal action including initiation of criminal proceedings. All are advised not to share misleading/inflammatory content about this incident. If such content has been shared/reposted, it is advised to delete the same. J&K Police is committed to ensuring that our digital space remains safe and respectful for everyone,” the police statement added.

There have been incidents in J&K wherein miscreants and anti-social elements have exploited posts involving the personal lives of individuals to stoke trouble in the law & order-sensitive union territory.

Police have been maintaining and monitoring the digital space closely to ensure that nobody creates a situation that endangers the peace as well as the privacy and individual rights of other citizens.

