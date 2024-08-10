J&K Police release sketches of 4 terrorists, rewards announced for info leading to them

Jammu, Aug 10 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday released sketches of four terrorists and announced a significant reward on each of them for any credible information.

Police in J&K’s Kathua district on Saturday issued sketches of four terrorists and also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on each to anyone for giving "credible" and "actionable" information that would lead to them.

J&K police said through a post on its X page on Saturday: “Kathua Police releases sketches of 4 terrorists who were last seen in dhoks of Malhar, Bani & Seojdhar. A reward of 5 lakh on each terrorist for actionable information. Anyone with credible information of terrorists will also be suitably rewarded.”

After reports that a group of 40-50 hardcore foreign terrorists are present in the hilly districts of Jammu division, security forces have intensified operations against these terrorists.

During the last two months, these terrorists have carried out hit-and-run ambush attacks on the army, security forces and civilians.

Army has deployed over 4,000 highly trained soldiers including elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in the mountainous districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu division.

