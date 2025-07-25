J&K Police attaches drug peddler's property in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 25 (IANS) J&K Police on Friday attached the property, worth Rs 55 lakh, of a drug peddler in Srinagar district under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“In yet another significant move to combat the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property worth approximately Rs 55 lakh under the NDPS Act," the police said in a statement.

The attached property comprises a two-storeyed residential house constructed on 13.5 marlas of land bearing khasra No. 2865, belonging to Khazir Mohammad Tiploo, son of Late Abdul Ahad Tiploo, resident of Dawood Colony Anchaar, Srinagar.

"The action pertains to case FIR No. 85/2024 U/S 8/20, 21, 22 NDPS Act of Police Station Soura, in which the son of the owner of the attached property, namely Hilal Ahmad Tiploo, resident of Dawood Colony, Anchaar, Soura, Srinagar, has been found to be involved as the accused person. The accused person is a notorious drug peddler, and he has a history of involvement in drug peddling," the statement said.

In the last week ofJune too, the Srinagar police had attached two properties of drug peddlers valued at Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

Security forces and J&K Police have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, and drug smugglers.

Intelligence agencies say that the proceeds of drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are finally routed to sustain terrorism in J&K.

Properties of drug smugglers and those where terrorists get shelter are being sealed by authorities across the Kashmir Valley.

