J&K: Over 46,800 homes built under PMAY-G in Poonch, beneficiaries share their stories

Poonch, March 26 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G) has brought a significant change to the lives of poor families in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, with 46,800 houses built so far under the scheme.

Beneficiaries, who once lived in fragile mud houses, are now grateful for their new concrete homes, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government's focus on rural development.

In areas like Noorkot, situated near the Line of Control (LoC), more than fifty concrete houses have been constructed, offering relief to families who had previously struggled with leaking roofs and sleepless nights during rainy seasons. Many of these families now find themselves with safe, permanent homes, a change they never thought possible.

Assistant Commissioner, Development, Shafiq Ahmed, shared that the target for this year’s PMAY-G scheme in Poonch was to construct 49,200 houses. So far, 46,800 homes have been completed, with the remaining ones expected to be finished within a week.

IANS spoke to some of the beneficiaries, who shared their experiences.

Zainab Kors, one of the beneficiaries, said: "We received this house under the PMAY-G scheme. Earlier, we faced many issues with our mud house, especially during the rains. Now, thanks to the Central government's help, we have a pucca house. This is a blessing for the poor."

Wahid Khan, another beneficiary, added: "We once lived in a mud house, but with this scheme, we now have a concrete house. I want to thank PM Modi because we didn’t have such a home before. We are truly happy."

Mohammad Sharif said: "We received more than Rs 1 lakh in assistance, and it has changed our lives. I can now sleep peacefully at night, something I couldn't do before due to the poor condition of our house. Thank you, PM Modi, for working for the poor."

Wali Mohammad also expressed his gratitude, saying, "The old mud house caused many problems for us. Now, thanks to PMAY-G, we have a proper house. I hope the government continues to launch more such initiatives."

PMAY-G, a flagship housing scheme launched by the Central government, aims to provide permanent housing solutions for rural citizens living in kutcha houses or without roofs. Financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh is provided to beneficiaries in plain areas, while those in hilly or difficult regions, such as Jammu and Kashmir, receive Rs 1.30 lakh to build their homes.

The PMAY-G initiative has proven to be a lifeline for many families in rural India, transforming their living conditions and ensuring that they have a safe, secure place to call home.

