Increased defence spending won't affect welfare state: Spanish PM

Madrid, March 26 (IANS) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday pledged that increases in defence spending would not mean cuts to social services or the Welfare State.

Speaking in the Spanish Congress, Sanchez addressed the need for Europe to raise its spending on defence due to doubts over the United States' commitment to European defense under a Trump Presidency.

He explained that "the development of global peace is more necessary than ever," insisting that "the leadership of the EU is vital," while lamenting that at the moment "Europe lacks a common policy for defence and security."

The Spanish leader believes it is vital to "establish the basis for a European army," an "armed forces with the same flag and interests," which is able to deal with military and cyber threats, as well as the consequences of climate change, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We aren't going to attack any territory, but we are going to protect our way of life," said the Spanish leader, adding that this also meant defending the Welfare State.

"I want our citizens to be clear that while I am Prime Minister, this effort in security will not be made to the detriment of our Welfare State," said Sanchez, who also made an appeal for the US government to change its mind over defense and tariffs.

"We ask for the United States to reconsider and to talk. Europe is a World power and will respond like a power. We don't want a trade war, but we are negotiating an intelligent joint response," he said.

Meanwhile, Hungary is currently hosting a major military exercise of the European Union, involving more than 900 troops from 11 member states.

The exercise, dubbed 'MILEX 2025', runs from March 25 to April 10 and aims to test the EU Battlegroups' land-based operational capabilities under real-life conditions. Hungary's media described it as "the largest" of the bloc.

Training is taking place at the Papa Air Base and Hungary's Central Shooting and Training Range, where soldiers conduct live-fire drills and tactical operations using advanced technology and procedures.

The exercise is overseen by the multinational EUROCORPS command. Participating troops come from Hungary, Poland, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Spain, France, Croatia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

