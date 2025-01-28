J&K: NIA raids six places in Valley in connection with killings of non-locals (Lead)

Jammu, Jan 28 (IANS) National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided six locations in the Valley in connection with the ongoing investigation into killings of non-locals by the terrorists.

A statement issued by NIA said, “NIA on Tuesday conducted extensive searches in three districts of Jammu & Kashmir in a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked case of killing of non-locals.”

It said that the case relates to the killing of two civilians belonging to Chamyari in Amritsar (Punjab) by terrorists, who opened fire at them on the evening of 7th February 2024 at Shalla Kadal in the Shaheed Ganj area of Srinagar.

“Amritpal Singh had died on the spot while the other victim, Rohit Masi, was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital the next day. The searches were conducted today at six locations in the districts of Srinagar, Badgam & Sopore in the case RC-01/2024/NIA/JMU, registered by NIA on 15th June 2024 on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the investigating agency said.

The agency had earlier chargesheeted four accused in the case.

“NIA teams have seized several incriminating materials from the residential premises belonging to sympathisers, cadres and overground workers (OGWs) of the proscribed terror outfit, LeT, and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF),” the agency said.

The investigating agency said that the suspects were involved in harbouring, sheltering, and providing logistical assistance to terrorists.

“NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that masterminds of LeT and TRF were in touch with youth in the Kashmir Valley to orchestrate attacks on non-locals as part of a conspiracy to wage war against India,” the statement added.

It said that the criminal conspiracy was reportedly planned both physically and through cyberspace, using encrypted social media applications.

“NIA is examining the materials seized during the searches and is continuing with its probe in the case,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.