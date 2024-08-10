J&K LG hands over appointment letter to wife of driver killed in Reasi terror attack

Jammu, Aug 10 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, handed over the appointment letter to Renu Sharma, widow of Vijay Kumar, who was killed in Reasi Terror attack.

She has been appointed on compassionate grounds, as per an official statement.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Reasi, was driving the bus carrying pilgrims which was attacked by the Terrorists on June 9.

"The Lieutenant Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K Administration to the family of the martyred civilian," the statement said.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, and the family members of Vijay Kumar were also present at the Raj Bhawan.

Vijay Kumar was killed in the June 9 attack along with the conductor of the bus.

The driver, Vijay Kumar (40) and Arun Kumar (19), the conductor were en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple.

All the passengers on the 53-seater bus, including the other victims, were from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

After the terrorists opened fire, killing the driver, the conductor and nine others, the bus plunged into a gorge. Besides, 41 other passengers were also injured.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration had announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims and Rs 50,000 to each injured.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.