J&K L-G reviews preparations for Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar, June 7 (IANS) J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness of the district administrations and various departments ahead of the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela and Eid-ul-Adha festivals, an official statement said.

"The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to personally visit the significant religious places and implement all necessary measures to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the auspicious occasions," the statement read.

"He also laid emphasis on ensuring seamless coordination by all line departments for the upcoming festivals."

The Lt Governor directed the officials to take elaborate measures for water and power supply, medical facilities, fire and emergency services, sanitation, and cleanliness.

He also stressed making comprehensive security arrangements, traffic and crowd management, designating appropriate parking areas, regular market checks, and ensuring the availability of essential commodities in the markets at regulated prices.

The Lt Governor instructed the Divisional Commissioners and Relief Commissioner to work in close coordination for a pleasant experience for the devotees during the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela.

The Lt Governor also directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to conduct on-the-spot assessment of the facilities at the shrine, besides identifying the requirements of any additional services for a comfortable stay of the devotees.

"Taking stock of the arrangements for the transportation of pilgrims, the Lt Governor instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary measures," the statement said.

"He also directed the officials to make arrangements to tackle any weather vagaries during the Mela so that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience," it added.

