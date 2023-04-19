J&K L-G launches Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, Daksh Kisan & Kisan Sathi

Jammu, April 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched three significant initiatives, Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, Daksh Kisan (Skilling of farmers) and Kisan Sathi (IT Dashboard for digitisation of services for farmers) for effective and efficient implementation of projects under the Holistic Development of Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

The Lt. Governor said the 4-month long 'Kisan Sampark Abhiyan' with help of PRIs focusing on farmers' orientation, skilling courses for all interventions, will ensure that the meticulous plan reaches the fields and prepare our farmers to meet new challenges, explore new possibilities and make the farming accessible and profitable.

A total of 10,695 training sessions between April to August 2023 in all 20 districts will bring together entire farming community and the collective resolve will not only make the scheme an unprecedented success but also provide a new direction to young farmers, he added.

"Holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors have three important dimensions, economic development, social inclusion and environmental protection and this campaign would pay special attention on these for the progress and lasting prosperity of farmers," said the Lt. Governor.

