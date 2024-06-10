J&K L-G condemns terror attack on bus

Jammu, June 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha has condemned the terror attack on a bus in Reasi on Sunday.

The L-G extended his condolences to the family members of civilians who had lost their lives in the terror attack.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation and directed L-G Sinha to constantly monitor the situation and to ensure all possible assistance to the aggrieved families.

The L-G posted on X: "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces & JKPolice have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists."

"PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon'ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance."

