J&K to increase recruitment in premier healthcare centres

Jammu, March 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday said that the patient load at the OPD and the IPD in the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura in Srinagar is increasing day by day, amid a shortage of staff.

"In this regard, the issue has been raised with the recruitment agencies concerned. Furthermore, the H&ME Department recently notified the Recruitment Rules, 2025, pertaining to the SKIMS vide S.O 29 dated January 23, 2025, which will pave the way for the promotion of staff in different categories and will cause further vacancies at entry level," she told the Assembly in response to a question by National Conference member Tanvir Sadiq.

Regarding the SMHS Srinagar, the minister said that the government hospital witnesses 3,500 patients on a daily basis in the OPD & IPD and it is a fact that the healthcare infrastructure in Srinagar is under severe stress.

"The healthcare infrastructure is the first priority of the administration. Keeping in view the rise in patient inflow, different projects like the construction of a theatre block with a project cost of Rs 5,024.74 lakh, a 30-bed ENT block with a project cost of Rs 499.00 lakh is under construction along with the upgradation of the medical casualty with an estimated cost of Rs 299.85 lakh and with a proposal for the upgradation of triage & augmentation of lifts," she said.

"These projects will provide further facilities like HD Waras (18-bed), pre-post-operative wards (37), drug/CSSD stores (2 each), blood bank, and gas bank which will enhance the healthcare facilities in the said hospital," she added.

Regarding the JLNM hospital in the Rainawari area of Srinagar, Itoo said that it is a fact that the hospital has witnessed a sharp rise in patient inflow, for which infrastructure is being developed by the H&ME Department, as an G+4 additional block is under process which shall be completed within a short period of time by the executive agency.

"Moreover, the CT scan has been installed recently. As far as the manpower is concerned, almost all the sanctioned posts of consultants, and medical officers are filled, but there are some posts of paramedics lying vacant in this hospital. However, such shortage is being compensated by the manpower provided under NHM," the minister said.

