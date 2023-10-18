J&K govt sets up panel to identify foreigners staying illegally in UT

Srinagar, Oct 18 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday set up a panel to identify foreigners who are staying illegally in the union territory since January 1, 2011.

The J&K Home Department has constituted a committee headed by the Financial Commissioner/ Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department to identify foreign nationals illegally/overstaying in the union territory since January 2011.

It comprises officers of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, the Bureau of Immigration, Amritsar (Punjab), Senior Superintendent of Police, CID, Special Branch, Jammu, Senior Superintendent of Police, CID, Special Branch, Srinagar, all district SSPs/SPs (FROs) and State Coordinator, Immigration Visa Foreigner Registration Tracking (IVFRT) J&K.

As per its terms of reference, the panel shall prepare a monthly report of missing foreigners in J&K and submit the same to the Ministry of Home Affairs by the seventh of every month.

