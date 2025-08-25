J&K: Four booked in job scam involving Rs 2.62 crore

Jammu, Aug 25 (IANS) J&K Crime Branch in Jammu said on Monday that it has booked a doctor, a bank manager, a teacher, a female fraudster and others in a major fraud/ job scam involving Rs 2.62 crore.

“An FIR has been registered against Dr. Liyaqat Ali (Govt. Dental Surgeon, then posted at Vijaypur), son of Mohd. Shareef Khan, resident of house number 116, Gujjar Nagar, Jammu, on the written complaint of Des Raj of Ramgarh District Samba for duping the complainant of Rs. 21.00 lakh on the pretext of arranging an MBBS seat for his son and securing a job in J&K Bank for his nephew,” the probing agency said.

It said that Dr. Liyaqat Ali is a notorious fraudster, and this is the third case registered against him for fraud.

The agency added that a case has also been registered against Bank Manager JK Grameen Bank, Amit Dogra son of L.R Dogra resident of Dogra Niwas Lane No.2 Bandhu Rakh Jammu on the written complaint of the Chief of Audit, Inspection and Vigilance Sanjeev Kumar alleging therein that Amit Dogra during his posting as Branch Head at Rajouri and Simbal More misused his official position and in connivance with others misappropriated an amount of Rs. 55.00 lakh by opening and disbursing amount in various accounts for establishment/expansion of business units which were neither established nor existed.

“Another fresh case has been registered against government Teacher Jameel Anjum Mir son of Nasir Ahmed resident of Narayana Mohallah (Ustad Mohallah), Jammu on the written complaint of Sobia Malik wife of Abdul Kabir Bhat resident of Ward number one Batote District Ramban, alleging therein that accused duped her of total amount of Rs 15.00 lakh and 45 tolas of Gold worth Rs. 44.10 lakh total duping amounting to Rs. 59.10 lakh on the pretext of providing government job as Professor/Lecturer in Education Department,” it said.

The agency also said that history sheeter, government teacher Jameel Anjum, is a hardened fraudster, currently under suspension and lodged in jail in another case and as many as twelve (12) cases are registered against him. ​

“Yet another FIR has been registered on two written complaints from nine victims against a notorious female fraudster of Ramgarh Samba and Daleep Singh, son of Dayal Singh, resident of Gurha Brahmana Bantalab Jammu & others, alleging therein that the accused duped them of an aggregate amount of Rs. 1.27 crore on the pretext of providing government jobs.

“It is the second case registered against the accused in the Crime Branch for a job scam. ​Senior Superintendent of Police Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh confirmed that four separate cases viz. case FIR No. 51/2025, case FIR No. 52/2025, case FIR No. 53/2025 and case FIR No. 54/2025 have been registered at Police Station Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu based on the contents of the complaints and preliminary verification reports and in-depth investigations are underway,” the agency said.

