J&K eagerly awaits PM Modi heralding a new dawn of progress

Jammu, June 6 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to flag off the Vande Bharat train service from Katra to Srinagar and lay the foundation/inaugurate projects worth Rs 46,000, people are eagerly looking forward to a new developmental dawn on the union territory's horizon.

PM Modi is scheduled to rewrite history by realising the over 70-year-long dream of the people in Kashmir, for whom the journey from the landlocked Valley to the rest of the country looked a distant prospect.

As the entire security apparatus drawn from the special protection group (SPG), army, CAPFs and the local police are maintaining the hawkeyed vigil on the security situation to ensure a peaceful and hassle free visit of the PM, the common man in J&K is enthusiastic about the events of the day going to change the future of the UT.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has always been the heartburn for millions of people living in the Kashmir Valley because of the highway’s undependability.

A small trickle of rain would trigger landslides, mudslides, shooting stones and caving in of the road, resulting in a blockade lasting days at a stretch on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The blockade of the Jammu-Srinagar highway is going to be of little consequence after Saturday, when the commercial operations of the Vande Bharat train service begin.

“All our horticulture, agriculture and handicrafts, including shawls, carpets, and walnut wood furniture, etc., suffer because of the huge transportation cost and the time taken for such products to reach the terminal markets.

“For Kashmir’s future generations, this story is now going to be a forgotten tale of the past. Goods trains will now transport our produce in the shortest possible time at low freight and without any uncertainty about arrival,” said Abdul Salam Mir, 64, a businessman living in Srinagar city.

Students travelling to seek admissions in professional colleges, patients going out for treatment, businessmen travelling to outside markets, and the common man looking for comfort, affordability and certainty of travel, all people living in Kashmir Valley are going to benefit from the train coming to Kashmir.

People outside the Valley, including tourists, businessmen and professionals, will equally benefit.

“From the point of view of integration and unity of the country, the railway link between Kashmir to Kanyakumari is a powerful political message the PM is going to send from Katra town today”, said Krishen Chand, 52, a resident of Katra town.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.