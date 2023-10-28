J&K cricketer banned from all BCCI tournaments for two years for alleged age fudging

Srinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned Vanshaj Sharma, a cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, for two years for submitting multiple birth certificates with different dates of births.

"Vanshaj Sharma (Player ID 17026) submitted multiple birth certificates to BCCI and hence is banned from participating in all BCCI tournaments for a period of 2 years starting w.e.f. October 27, 2023," the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) notified on Saturday.

"After completion of his 2-year ban period, he can only participate in the Senior Mens' BCCI Tournaments and is not allowed to participate in any age-group tournaments of the BCCI subject to submission of his residence or education or employment documents as per BCCI rules to consider as a local of that SCA he would be representing," The order read.

Many people have mistaken this Vanshaj Sharma for another Vanshaj Shamra, who is currently taking part in J&K's U-23 team! However, it is a different player, a source in JKCA confirmed.

Age-fudging is a big problem in Indian sports and many national sports associations including the BCCI have recently started taking strict action in such cases.

