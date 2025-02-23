J&K: Concern grows over disappearance of three civilians in Kulgam

Srinagar, Feb 23 (IANS) Concern is growing over the disappearance of three civilians from J&K’s Kulgam district.

Ruling National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha member and senior party leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad and the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Engineer Rashid have expressed grave concern over these disappearances.

According to family members, three civilians identified as Reyaz Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad of Chandian Pajan and Mukhtar Ahmad of Pratap Pora Lammer went missing on the evening of February 13 after leaving their homes to attend a wedding at their maternal uncle’s house in Ashmuji Bhan, Kulgam.

Despite contacting all relatives and friends, the families have been unable to trace their whereabouts.

“We have filed a missing report at the Qazigund Police Station,” family members said.

A senior police official confirmed that the missing report has been received and that efforts to locate the men are underway.

Local residents have been urged to come forward with any information that could assist in the search.

NC senior leader and Lok Sabha member Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmed has sought a fast-track investigation into the disappearance of three civilians.

Mian Altaf expressed concern about the disappearance of three civilians and urged the administration to fast-track the investigations into the disappearances.

He expressed solidarity with the families of the three missing persons and assured them of all possible help.

Meanwhile, AIP headed by Engineer Rashid has also expressed serious concern over these disappearances.

Senior AIP Leader and MLA Langate, Sheikh Khursheed termed the incident deeply distressing and called on the authorities to intensify their search efforts to ensure their safe return.

"The safety and well-being of every citizen should be the administration’s topmost priority. We stand with the affected families in this hour of distress and will closely monitor the developments," Sheikh Khursheed said.

