J&K Chief Secy, DGP review security for Mata Kheer Bhawani festival in Ganderbal

Srinagar, June 1 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat on Sunday reviewed the security ahead of the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani festival in Tullamulla town of Ganderbal district.

Officials said that in preparation for the upcoming Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela at Tullamulla town of Ganderbal, DGP, Nalin Prabhat visited the deity’s temple on Sunday to assess the security arrangements. The annual festival starts on June 3.

Accompanied by the DIG (Central Kashmir), SSP Ganderbal, and SSP Traffic Rural, the DGP reviewed the on-ground situation to ensure a peaceful and incident-free pilgrimage.

Later in the day, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo also arrived at the temple to inspect the preparations.

Speaking to media persons, the chief secretary said: "All the arrangements have been put in place. Adequate security measures have also been ensured for the safe and peaceful commencement of the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela."

Both the DGP and the Chief Secretary offered prayers at the temple, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the event.

Officials reiterated their commitment to providing a smooth and secure experience for all devotees attending the annual pilgrimage.

The Mela, one of the most important religious gatherings for the Kashmiri Pandit community, attracts devotees from across the country.

Dedicated to Mata Ragnya, believed to be the reincarnation of goddess Durga, the temple shrine has a sacred spring. Devotees believe that the colour of the spring water on the annual festival foretells the coming events of the year.

Elders in Tullamulla town say that in 1947, when the tribal raiders invaded Kashmir, the colour of the spring water was dark black. Pink or milky colour are believed to be auspicious.

Legend has it that, annoyed by the licentious deeds of Ravana, Mata Ragnya directed Hanuman to relocate her deity to Tullamulla town from Sri Lanka.

Muslims of Tullamulla town serve milk in earthen pots to the Kashmiri Pandit devotees on their arrival at the temple shrine.

