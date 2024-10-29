J&K: Army releases arms & ammunition recovered from terrorists killed in Akhnoor

Jammu, Oct 29 (IANS) Security forces on Tuesday released the list of arms, ammunition and other items recovered from three terrorists killed in J&K’s Akhnoor area.

Three terrorists were killed in a round-the-clock operation in the Battal area of Akhnoor in Jammu district when terrorists attempted an ambush on an army ambulance.

While one terrorist was killed on Monday, two terrorists were killed on Tuesday.

Defence ministry spokesman released the list of arms/ammunition and other items recovered from the slain terrorist.

The list includes one US made M4 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, three M4 megazines, eight AK megazines, one pistol, 20 pistol megazines, 77 AK rounds, 129 Solar Panel, one knife, three power banks, one binocular, one Hand Grenade, one Pistol Case, two Digital Casio Watch, one Small Note Pad (Red Colour), one Sentry Silencer (Fandha), three Shoe pairs, three pairs Ammunition Pouches, three Poncho, four Blanket, three Side Pouch, one Shirt, two Trousers, four Wire Cutter, one Screw Driver, 22 Pencil Cell, three Cotton Packets,three Bundles Cotton Patty, three Bundles Napkin, two Bottles with Honey, three Water Bottle Plastic (1 Ltr) eight Chindi, two BackPacks/RucksacksMedicines Liquid in Bottles - 04 Loose Medicines - 15 Cashew (Kaju) - 02 pkts (approx 200 gms) Dates (Khajoor) 03 pkts (approx 200 gms) Chana - 02 pkts (approx 200 gms) Raisin (Kismish) - 03 pkts (approx 200 gms) Almonds (Badam) - 02 pkts (approx 200 gms) Candy - 02 pkts Scissor - 01 Weapon Oil (100ml) - 01 Tooth Brush - 01 Lighter - 03 Ointment - 01 Belt - 01 Socks - 04 pair Green Thread - 01 Dry Coconut - 03 Edible Paste (Yellow) - 04 Gloves - 01 pair Polythene Set - 02 Zip Ties - 04 Betadine (Small Bottles with drip) - 03.

The terrorist handlers operating from across the LoC have been pushing terrorists to carry out attacks against the army, security forces, police and civilians after peaceful people participative Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held in J&K.

