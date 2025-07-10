J&K: Arms & ammunition recovered in Poonch district

Jammu, July 10 (IANS) A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered on Thursday by the security forces during a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that based on specific intelligence inputs, a CASO was started by the security forces in the Khanetar Top area of Poonch district.

An official said that intelligence input had indicated a possible presence of a terror consignment in the area.

“During the search, the joint team recovered two pistols along with two magazines, 24 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), six hand grenades, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and an electronic set,” he said.

The official pointed out that seized arms and ammunition appear to be part of a larger network of weapons smuggling aimed at reviving terrorism in the region.

“The recovery of IEDs and an electronic device suggests the possibility that the terrorists were planning some attack,” the official said.

After the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in which Pakistan-backed LeT terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them on the basis of religion, security forces have been aggressively carrying out operations against terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

The OGWs network of terror groups, according to intelligence agencies, provides logistic support, shelter, recce, etc, for the terrorists.

J&K L-G, during a security review meeting, asked the security forces and the J&K Police to “dismantle” the ecosystem of terrorism, which includes terrorists, OGWs, sympathisers, drug smugglers and hawala money racketeers.

Intelligence agencies say that the proceeds of drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are ultimately used to support terrorism in J&K.

After the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a free hand to the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

Armed forces carried out target-specific strikes against terror infrastructure in Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

