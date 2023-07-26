Jio Financial Services, BlackRock agree to form joint venture to enter India's asset management industry

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS) and BlackRock on Wednesday announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture that combines the respective strengths and trusted brands of BlackRock and JFS to deliver tech-enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.

Jio BlackRock brings BlackRock's deep expertise and talent in investment management, risk management, product excellence, access to technology, operations, scale, and intellectual capital around markets, while JFS contributes local market knowledge, digital infrastructure capabilities and robust execution capabilities.

Together, the partnership will introduce a new player to the India market with a unique combination of scope, scale, and resources. JFS and BlackRock are targeting initial investment of $150 million each in the joint venture.

Rachel Lord, Chair & Head of APAC, BlackRock, said: "India represents an enormously important opportunity. The convergence of rising affluence, favourable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways.

"We are very excited to be partnering with JFS to revolutionise India’s asset management industry and transform financial futures. Jio BlackRock will place the combined strength and scale of both of our companies in the hands of millions of investors in India."

Speaking on this transaction, Hitesh Sethia, President and CEO, JFS, said: "This is an exciting partnership between JFS and BlackRock, one of the largest and most respected asset management companies globally. The partnership will leverage BlackRock's deep expertise in investment and risk management along with the technology capability and deep market expertise of JFS to drive digital delivery of products.

"Jio BlackRock will be a truly transformational, customer centric and digital-first enterprise with the vision to democratise access to financial investment solutions and deliver financial well-being to the doorstep of every Indian."

The joint venture will launch operations post receipt of regulatory and statutory approvals. The company will have its own management team.

