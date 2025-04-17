‘Jinguchaa’, the first single from Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’, to be a wedding song?

Chennai, April 17 (IANS) The makers of director Mani Ratnam’s eagerly awaited action entertainer, ‘Thug Life’, featuring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead, have now dropped hints to suggest that the first single from the film, ‘Jinguchaa’, may well be a wedding song.

The eagerly-awaited first single is scheduled to release on Friday.

Taking to its X timeline, Madras Talkies, director Mani Ratnam’s production house which is one of the firms producing the film, announced, “From tomorrow… The Thugs sing and dance conquering the wedding floor. #Thuglife first single #Jinguchaa releasing tomorrow. #JinguchaaApril18 #Jinguchaafirstsingle #ThuglifeFromJune5

The number, which has been set to tune by Oscar winner A R Rahman, has lyrics by none other than Kamal Haasan himself.

The film, which has been made under the direction of Mani Ratnam, has been produced by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth.

'Thug Life', boasts an ensemble cast with Kamal Haasan as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

The film will also feature Nassar, Chetan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tanikella Bharani, Bagavathi Perumal, Chinni Jayanth, Vaiyapuri, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, Baburaj, Pankaj Tripathi, Arjun Chidambaram, Rajshri Deshpande, Sanya Malhotra, and Vadivukarasi, promising an ensemble of powerhouse performances.

The project marks the reunion of the two Tamil cinema giants, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after 35 years. Their last professional association was back in 1987 for the film 'Nayakan'.

Aside from acting in the film and producing it, Kamal Haasan has also co-written the script, along with Mani Ratnam.

The technical crew of the movie includes cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran and editor A. Sreekar Prasad.

With Mani Ratnam at the helm and A.R. Rahman composing the music, 'Thug Life', is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

