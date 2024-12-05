Jim Carrey says he never left the ‘Sonic universe’

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Jim Carrey, who voices the character of Doctor Eggman in the upcoming movie ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, has said that the film doesn’t mark his return because he never left the Sonic universe.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ is based on the video game series published by Sega. It is a sequel to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’, and is directed by Jeff Fowler from a screenplay by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington, based on a story by Casey and Miller.

Reflecting on his return, Jim Carrey brought his signature humor and charm, as he said, “I never left the Sonic universe! Where else would I go? The Sonic universe is all-encompassing. Only a fool would try to quantify it. I think it was Carl Sagan who said, ‘For creatures as small as we, vastness is bearable only through the collection of 50 rings or finding a chaos emerald.’ I’m paraphrasing, of course. Carl Sagan said something completely different, but I’m sure he was a very big Sonic fan, so I don’t think he’d mind”.

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

The film is packed with heart-pounding action, laugh-out-loud moments, and high-speed thrills, this installment promises to catapult the franchise to dazzling new heights.

The film is set to debut in theatres on January 3, 2025 in 2D and 4Dx.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.