‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ teaser perfectly sets the stage for prequel

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Tamil-language pan-India film ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ was unveiled on Monday and it promises to solidify the legacy of the first part. The teaser, which is 2 minutes and 36 seconds in length, starts off with introducing the characters of a filmmaker and a gangster in silhouettes from its first part.

The teaser is laced with gun fights, chase sequences, action set pieces, toppling of vehicles and close quarter combats.

Talking about the film, director Karthik Subbaraj said: “The film is a creatively satisfying experience for all of us. We had shot 'Jigarthanda Double X' in some of the most exotic locations. I am sure we are going to present a very exciting experience to the audience. I sincerely thank my actors, technicians and all others who supported this huge project."

While the Tamil teaser was released by Dhanush, Telugu teaser was unveiled by Mahesh Babu, Malayalam by Dulquer Salmaan, and Kannada by Rakshit Shetty.

Shooting of the film, which marks for the first time the combination of actors Raghava Lawrence and S J Suryah, was successfully completed and post-production works are now going on in full swing as the film is slated to land in theatres during Diwali.

An action drama, 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' will be released in multiple languages this Diwali. The film is a prequel to the blockbuster 'Jigarthanda' (2014), 'Jigarthanda Double X' is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Producer Kaarthekeyen Santhanam said: "We had fruitful and extensive shoot spread across many locations for this big project. We are eagerly looking forward for releasing 'Jigarthanda Double X' for Diwali this year."

The movie is an action gangster filmwritten and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. National award winning cinematographer Tirru, who shares a great rapport with Karthik Subbaraj and worked together in films such as 'Mercury' and Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta', is the Director of Photography for 'Jigarthanda Double X'.

The film has been produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Stonebench Films.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.