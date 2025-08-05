Jharkhand HC summons Health Secretary, RIMS Director over shocking state of affairs

Ranchi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court has asked the state Health Secretary and the Director of the state’s premier health institution, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), to appear in person on Wednesday over the shocking state of affairs of the hospital.

During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Tuesday, a division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar, expressing grave concern, directed both officials to appear in person on August 6 and provide a detailed explanation.

The PIL highlighted long-standing vacancies in key positions -- doctors, faculty, technical, and Group D staff -- as well as a severe lack of essential medical equipment.

The court was sharply critical of the state government's response, observing: "If appointments are not being made in a premier institution like RIMS, how can the health of common citizens be safeguarded?"

Questioning the years-long delay in filling vacant posts, the court expressed its displeasure at the explanation that while funds are regularly allotted to RIMS, the institute has been returning them unused.

The court termed it a case of "policy negligence" and slammed the authorities for administrative apathy.

The PIL was filed by social worker Jyoti Sharma. Her counsel, advocate Deepak Dubey, informed the court that hundreds of critical posts remain vacant across the dental college, nursing college, and paramedical wing of RIMS.

In the dental college alone, there are 37 vacant posts of professors, 9 of additional professors, 56 of associate professors, and 43 of assistant professors. The nursing college faces a shortfall of 144 Group-C nursing staff, 44 paramedical staff, and 418 Group-D employees.

The court also came down heavily on doctors receiving non-practising allowance while allegedly continuing private practice in violation of service rules.

It was reported that several doctors run private clinics despite drawing the allowance, and some even have fixed hospital hours yet maintain outside practices.

Taking serious note, the court directed the RIMS Director to submit a full report of biometric attendance records of all such doctors at the next hearing.

