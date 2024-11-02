Jharkhand: Garhwa witnesses remarkable transformation, Central schemes paving way for bright future

Ranchi, Nov 2 (IANS) Once labelled as one among the most backward districts in India, Garhwa town of Jharkhand is now witnessing a remarkable transformation, largely attributed to the initiatives launched by Narendra Modi government.

Programs like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Ujjwala Yojana, and sanitation schemes like the Swachh Bharat Mission are paving the way for a brighter future for its impoverished residents.

In the Bhagalpur locality of Garhwa, the sentiment among the populace is one of hope and gratitude. Residents report significant improvements in their living conditions, particularly with the advent of PMAY.

Many households have transitioned from fragile mud structures to sturdy proper homes.

A couple of PMAY beneficiaries also spoke to IANS about the defining changes in their lives, in the past decade.

Anil Kumar Prajapati, a direct beneficiary of the PMAY, expressed appreciation for PM Modi's vision and mission.

"PM Modi has made a significant contribution to the upliftment of the poor. The corruption rate has decreased, and we have access to proper sanitation facilities in every house," he stated.

Prajapati emphasised the impact on safety as well, noting the development of roads and a noticeable decline in crime in the village.

"About 99 per cent of people now have proper housing under PMAY. PM Modi has completely changed our lives," she said.

Subhash Chandra Kashyap echoed similar sentiments, attributing the positive changes in the village to the Central government's policies and allowances since 2014.

"We have been provided with proper housing and sanitation. Many lives have been changed in our village since he came into power," he said.

Shivshankar Gupta, another beneficiary, highlighted the stark contrast to the past. "Initially, we lived in mud houses. Now, under PMAY, we have proper homes," he shared. Gupta also noted the additional support provided by the government, including free gas cylinders and rations. "PM Modi has done many things for the betterment of the poor," he concluded.

As Garhwa continues to evolve, the impact of these government schemes is palpable. With a renewed sense of optimism, residents are not just envisioning better living standards but are also participating in shaping their community's future.

Meanwhile, the state is set for Assembly elections. The election to 81-member assembly will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting of votes to take place on November 23.

