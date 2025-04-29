Jessica Alba shares heartwarming pictures from her birthday celebrations

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Actress Jessica Alba completed another trip around the sun. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebrations with her family.

The post also features several pictures from her childhood. She also penned a long note in the caption, and expressed gratitude to the ones who wished her on her special day.

She wrote, “Entering this next trip around the sun with grace and gratitude. An important part of my reflection is remembering the essence of who I am and the gratitude I have for what I have been given, my babies, you are my greatest gifts. Thank you for choosing me to be your mama. Sometimes I get caught up in all the things of life and my drive for perfection is exhausting so I’m making space to accept myself - flaws and all and release the need to control”.

“As I move into this next year, I wish for myself what I wish for everyone - to feel loved. To feel seen. To feel accepted. And to know you are worthy of your biggest dreams. To my baby self, the little girl … you are safe and loved. Thank you to everyone for all of your birthday wishes - besitos (sic)”, she added.

Earlier, the actress Jessica Alba defended the crew member of the recent star-studded Blue Origin space flight amid widespread backlash.

The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur took to Instagram to publicly defend the all-female voyage by resharing a post from political strategist Ana Navarro-Cardenas, which encouraged critics to focus their energy on "denouncing" US President Donald Trump rather than the passengers, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In her post, Ana said, "I've seen endless criticisms of 5 women doing their space thing, I can't see how it affects our lives. I wish people would show the same energy, and focus that anger towards fearlessly denouncing Trump's abuses of power, which do affect countless lives in the US and the world”.

Jessica reposted the message and captioned it "this". The all-female passengers on Blue Origin's 10-minute trip to space included Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos’ fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, singer Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

And, Gayle recently defended the trip after considerable backlash. When asked about the criticism, Gayle told Extra, "I think it’s good that we can really address it … because I was one of those people before I went on this flight and before I became educated. ‘Why are we spending so much money on space when there’s so much to do on Earth?’ I was one of those people”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.