Jeremy Renner reveals why he refused star in his third ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who featured in two 'Mission: Impossible' franchises, including 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' in 2011 and 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' in 2015, has spoken about why he refused to star in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.

Renner, who was asked to reprise the character of IMF agent William Brandt in the 2018 sequel 'Fallout', spoke during an interview on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast.

He was offered a role that required him to shoot for one week so that his character, Brandt, could be killed off.

“I remember they tried to bring me over (seas) for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, ‘No, you don’t get to do that. You’re not going to drag me over there and just kill my character', like get out of here!” Renner said, reports variety.com.

“If you’re going to do this and you’re going to use my character, you’re going to do it right.”

“I yelled at (director Christopher McQuarrie),” Renner added.

“Dude, you’re not going to do this to me like that; you’re not going to do me wrong.”

The actor never returned to the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise after 'Rogue Nation', although he said in an interview that he would be open to coming back.

