Jennifer Winget's morning is sorted with this quick Mumbai special breakfast

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Winget on Thursday shared a peek into her breakfast, and it is a delicious glimpse of 'bun maska and chai'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jennifer, who has 18.1 million followers shared a picture of her car, and a plate of 'bun maska' and kulhad chai kept on its bonnet.

She captioned it as: "Bun maska and chai on the go!"

In another story, she shared a picture of three dogs sitting on the floor. It is captioned as: "Spotted".

Winget started her acting career as a child artist with the 1995 film 'Akele Hum Akele Tum'. She made her television debut in 2002 with 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'. The children's fantasy adventure television show starred Vishal Solankee as Sanju in the lead.

It also featured Hansika Motwani as Karuna.

Jennifer has essayed the roles of Simran in 'Kkusum', Preeti in 'Kkoi Dil Mein Hai', Sneha Bajaj Gill in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Natasha in 'Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa', Svetlana in 'Kahin To Hoga', and Ganga Bhatia in 'Sangam'.

She gained recognition with her portrayal of Dr Riddhima Gupta in 'Dill Mill Gayye'. The medical drama that aired on Star One was a sequel to the show 'Sanjivani - A Medical Boon'. It featured Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Karan Wahi and Mohnish Bahl.

Jennifer was also the winner of 'Zara Nach Ke Dikha 1'. She has been the host of 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala', 'Laughter Ke Phatke', and 'Dekh India Dekh'.

She has also appeared in 'Saraswatichandra'.

The 39-year-old has played the role of Maya in the romantic thriller 'Beyhadh', co-starring Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

She is currently seen in legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’. The web series weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

The show also stars Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh.

It streams on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.