Jenna Ortega faces another challenge as she returns to Nevermore in 'Wednesday Season 2' trailer

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Netflix treated movie buffs with the gripping trailer for "Wednesday Season 2".

Season two of the show will carry forward the story of Wednesday Addams (Played by Jenna Ortega) as she returns to Nevermore Academy for another academic year, discovering eerie new threats.

The Co-creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer, Miles Millar talked about the "Wednesday Season 2" saying, “We really wanted to find some new obstacles for Wednesday. She thinks she has it all under control and discovers that human interaction isn’t as easy as she thought”

The official summary of "Wednesday Season 2" reads, “Wednesday Addams, returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

Season two of the popular show will see Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan reprising their role from the original season.

Additionally, Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osmentm, Frances O'Connor, and Lady Gaga will be making appearances in the latest season of "Wednesday".

With Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson directing the show, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Meredith Averill, Karen Richards, Gail Berman, Jonathan Glickman, Tommy Harper, Kayla Alpert, and Kevin Miserocchi are on board as Executive Producers.

The cast and creators of "Wednesday" will be touring multiple countries - Australia, Canada, England, France, Italy, Poland, Romania, South Korea, and USA to promote the supernatural mystery.

The first two episodes of the second season will premiere on the streaming giant on August 6, 2025, followed by the next four episodes reaching the audience on September 3, 2025.

