Jemimah Rodrigues to play WBBL final for Brisbane Heat despite retiring hurt in Challenger game

Brisbane, Nov 30 (IANS) India batter Jemimah Rodrigues is all set to play in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) final for the Brisbane Heat against the Melbourne Renegades at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday despite retiring hurt in their Challenger win over Sydney Thunder.

Jemimah was struck on the wrist while making a diving save on the boundary, and didn’t come back to the field. She came out to bat at number three and hit a crucial 43 off 30 balls before retiring hurt when the Heat were on the verge of victory.

"From my understanding, there's no real concern there. She's going through all the right processes, being an overseas player, an Indian player with an important series coming up as well against the Australian girls.’

“From all reports, it's just a bit of a soft tissue thing, but ruling out anything else a bit more sinister. My understanding is that should be right to go in tomorrow," said Brisbane Heat skipper Jess Jonassen to cricket.com.au.

Though there’s a rain threat for Sunday’s final, with provision of a reserve day on Monday, Jess said she told her team to be prepared for a full game. "I should have had a job with the Bureau of Meteorology, I look at it that often. But it's Melbourne, the weather can change so quickly."

"It's one of those things that you do factor into it, but my advice to the girls is to leave that up to me to look at and strategise and (for them) to just keep preparing to play. We had a rain-affected game during the season where we adapted really well, and we're flexible with that."

Heat are on a six-match winning streak and Jess thinks just a day’s time to make a turnaround for the WBBL final won’t be a big hindrance for her team. "I think the quick turnaround is probably a positive to be fair, particularly when you do feel like your group's in a good space."

"I've been on the receiving end of being the first team through, and then you haven't played some cricket for a while, and I think with T20 as well, people always talk about it being a momentum game.”

“At the end of the day, you still got to show up, so there's pros and cons. For our girls, it's just a matter of embracing it and enjoying it for what it is. It's not too often that you get these opportunities, so treat it as if it is going to be your last."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.