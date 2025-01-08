JEE aspirant from Haryana 'dies by suicide' in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Jan 8 (IANS) A 19-year-old engineering (JEE) aspirant allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Wednesday.

The student, identified as Neeraj from Mahendragarh, Haryana, was found hanging in his hostel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday night.

The hostel owner, who discovered the body during a routine room check, immediately informed the police and the student’s family. The police took custody of the body and sent it to the mortuary.

Regarding the incident, the police stated that no note was found in the student's room. The body will be sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to the family afterwards. Moreover, if any complaint is filed by the father, appropriate action will be taken.

Meanwhile, the student's father said that there were no issues from the family’s side. He had called his son several times, but he did not answer the phone, after which he contacted the hostel manager to inform them.

The father of the deceased student told reporters that the fan blades were not even bent due to the hanging. This statement, however, suggests that the father is not ruling out the possibility of foul play. However, according to the police, no formal complaint regarding this has been filed by him so far.

Jawahar Nagar police CI Budhraj stated that the student had been staying in a hostel and was preparing for the JEE exam since 2023. He allegedly hanged himself in his room. He was from Mahendergarh in Haryana. The body will be sent for post-mortem and then handed over to the family. The room was locked, and the student was 19 years old. We will continue the investigation after speaking with the family.

The hostel staff reportedly said that Neeraj had gone out for dinner with a friend on Tuesday evening and did not exhibit any signs of stress. This is the first reported case of student suicide in Kota in 2025. Kota, a hub for competitive exam preparation, saw 17 suicides by coaching students in 2024, according to a report.

