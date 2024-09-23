Jaya Prada in Prabhas, Imanvi starrer- Fauji

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The shoot schedule of the Telugu superstar Prabhas starrer ‘Fauji’ has commenced in Madurai along with actress Imanvi. Meanwhile, it is getting reported that veteran actress Jaya Prada has also joined the schedule.

As per recent reports, the first-day shoot is currently taking place in the district of Madurai where the entire cast and crew members have been assembled.

Meanwhile, it is now speculated that ‘Aaj Ka Arjun’ fame actress Jaya Prada has also joined the shooting schedule with its lead actor Prabhas and actress Imanvi who will be making her debut with the historical drama.

However, due to Prabhas’ busy schedule, the team of technicians has planned many sequences to shoot without Prabhas as the ‘Rebel’ fame actor is shooting simultaneously for his upcoming horror-comedy ‘The Raja Saab’ helmed by director Maruthi.

‘Fauji’ is set in the backdrop of 1945 in which Prabhas essays the role of a soldier working in the British Army. As per early rumors, the first look of Prabhas will be unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The upcoming action-drama also features Mithun Chakraborty in crucial roles in which he will essay the role of the father

The music has been composed by ‘Sita Ramam’ fame music director Vishal Chandrasekhar and the project has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Jaya Prada is considered one of the most prominent actresses of the era of 70s and 80s who has starred in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi films.

Her first Bollywood film was 1979's ‘Sargam’, a remake of her own 1976 Telugu movie ‘Siri Siri Muvva’. Some of her acclaimed Hindi films were ‘Sharaabi’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan and K Vishwanath's ‘Sanjog’.

On 22 February 1986, she married producer Srikanth Nahata. The marriage stirred a lot of controversy due to his first marriage, especially since he did not divorce his wife and had a child with his first wife after marrying Jaya Prada.

For the unversed, Indian director late Satyajit Ray has described Jayaprada as one of the prettiest women in the world.

