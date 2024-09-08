Jawhar Sircar’s resignation from RS is his personal decision: Trinamool leader

Kolkata, Sep 8 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress leadership seems to be maintaining a cautious approach in reacting to its Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar's resignation announcement on Sunday.

Sircar announced his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament as a mark of protest against the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital and the general corruption in state governance.

Hours after Sircar’s letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surfaced, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh gave a cautious reaction to the matter by terming Sircar’s decision as his "personal matter".

However, Ghosh at the same time acknowledged the legitimacy of the reasons cited by Sircar behind his decision to resign from the Rajya Sabha and also to quit politics.

“The letter, which has been written by him, is his personal decision. We agree with the content of his letter and some of the questions that he has raised. But resignation is his personal decision,” Ghosh said.

At the same time, he said that Sircar could have advised the party on the reform required by staying in the party.

“I am sure that the Chief Minister and our party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will take a stand which is in favour of the civic society,” he said.

He also emphasized that there are obedient soldiers within Trinamool Congress like him who are in agreement with Sircar on certain points that he mentioned in his letter to the Chief Minister.

In his communique to the Chief Minister, Sircar claimed that never in his life had he witnessed such grievance and no confidence against any government and the ruling dispensation.

“I personally feel that the current protests on this issue have been totally apolitical and spontaneous in nature. So it would be unfair to resist this movement by giving it a political tag. The movement is not just demanding justice for the victim but also against the state government and ruling dispensation," Sircar pointed out in the letter.

