India, Pakistan should play cricket in each other's countries, says Saeed Ajmal

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Former off-spinner Saeed Ajmal said Pakistan and India should play cricket matches against each other in their respective countries, citing that there is a lot of love between the two nations.

Pakistan last toured India in 2012/13 for a three-match T20I series and as many ODI games. India last played in Pakistan in 2008, when the Asia Cup was held there. Since 2007, there has been no Test series between the two teams. The dip in ties between the two nations has meant that India and Pakistan only play against each other in multi-nation events.

"Even if the India versus Pakistan match happens on the moon, it will be huge. There is a lot of love between India and Pakistan and we must go to each other's countries," said Ajmal on the sidelines of GloFans High School Cricket Cup launch that will take place in Sharjah and Ajman in November.

Ajmal played for Pakistan from 2008 to 2015, picking 178 wickets in 35 Tests. He also took 184 wickets from 113 ODIs while picking 85 scalps from 64 T20Is. He also batted for the survival of Test cricket, whose future has been in danger due to emergence of T20 leagues. “There is a need to promote long format (Test) cricket. The ones who play the longest format can play any other format."

Ajmal was effusive in his praise for star batters of the current era. “I like Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Babar Azam, and Rohit Sharma, they are good players." He also lauded fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was Player of the Tournament in India’s triumph at the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. "Bumrah is very intelligent bowler and intelligence is required with speed," he concluded.

