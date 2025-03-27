Javed Akhtar reveals if he is as romantic in real life as his poetry

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Legendary lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar has talked about romance in his personal life with a sprinkle of humour.

Javed Akhtar attended the Critics' Choice Awards 2025’s star-studded affair as the special guest of the night.

During the ceremony, the host playfully asked if he was as romantic in real life as his poetry suggests, and he shared a humorous anecdote.

He revealed that someone once asked Shabana Azmi the same question, and she had responded, “Mujh Mein ek bhi romantic bone nahi hai (I don't have a single romantic bone in my body).

Akhtar then added, “Jo log circus mein trapeze karte hai, wo real life mein ulte thode latke rehte hai. (People who do trapeze in the circus don’t hang upside down in real life too, you know.)”

Amidst stiff competition, the Critics' Choice Awards 2025 jury meticulously evaluated the nominations, ensuring that the most exceptional works of Indian cinema received their due recognition.

Accepting the award for Best Actor in a Feature Film for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ Diljit Dosanjh said: “dedicate this award to Amar Singh Chamkila and to Imtiaz sir, who brought this beautiful film to life. I just had the chance to be a part of it—it was entirely Imtiaz sir’s hard work. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of the film.”

Receiving the award for Best Director in a Feature Film for ‘All We Imagine As Light,’ Payal Kapadia said that this year has been filled with incredible films, and it means so much to be among such inspiring filmmakers.

She added: “The awards hold a special place in my heart, as so many critics have been wonderfully supportive of All We Imagine as Light. Thank you for supporting our film every step of the way.”

Richie Mehta, awarded Best Director and Best Series for Poacher, reflected on the recognition, saying, “I hope they feel the love today, as our story is merely a reflection of their extraordinary work, and this recognition further reinforces this.”

Best Actor honour in the Web Series Category was given to Barun Sobti for ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’, while Best Actress went to Nimisha Sajayan for ‘Poacher’. Dibyendu Bhattacharya took home the Best Supporting Actor for his work in ‘Poacher’. Meanwhile, Best Supporting Actress went to Kani Kusruti for ‘Poacher’

In the Feature Film Category, Along with Payal Kapadia and Diljit Dosanjh other winners included – Best Actress was given to Darshana Rajendran for ‘Paradise’, Ravi Kishan won for Laapataa Ladies as Best Supporting Actor. Best Supporting Actress was Kani Kusruti for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, which also won the Gender Sensitivity Award.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.