Aamir Khan shares his unseen police avatar chewing paan in rejected audition tape for 'Lapataa Ladies'

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan has once again surprised fans by sharing an unseen audition tape of himself in a police uniform, casually chewing paan.

The clip from a rejected audition clip for “Laapataa Ladies” showcases a never-before-seen side of the actor. While the role didn’t make it to the big screen, the video has sparked excitement among fans, who are fascinated by Aamir’s effortless transformation. Aamir’s new YouTube channel, "Aamir Khan Talkies," shared a video where Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir was originally supposed to play the role of a cop named Shyam Manohar in the film, which later went to Ravi Kishan.

In this audition clip, Aamir can be seen performing a scene from the film. In the video, the 'PK' actor appears as a police inspector, casually chewing a betel leaf while delivering his lines in a distinct rural accent.

The audition clip features Aamir in a police uniform, sporting slicked-back hair and chewing paan—a signature trait of the character. Seated behind a desk, he delivers lines from the film, experimenting with different mannerisms and body language to shape the role of Shyam Manohar. The reel also includes some amusing bloopers, offering a glimpse into Aamir’s creative process.

Director Kiran Rao had earlier revealed that Aamir was initially keen on portraying Shyam Manohar and even auditioned for the part. However, after watching Ravi Kishan’s screen test, he felt that Kishan was a better fit and gracefully stepped aside, allowing him to take on the role.

Earlier, Aamir Khan humorously recalled how Kiran turned him down for the role, saying, “I wanted to play the cop in the film and even did a screen test, but she didn’t let me. I was really eager to take on the character, and honestly, I think my test went really well. But after discussing it with Kiran, we both agreed that Ravi Kishan was the right choice for the role. It was a mutual decision.”

At the IIFA 2025, “Lapataa Ladies” bagged 10 trophies, including Best Supporting Actor for Ravi Kishan.

