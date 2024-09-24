Jason Tham mastered dialogue delivery alongside magic tricks for his role in 'Honeymoon Photographer'

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Jason Tham, who will be seen as a magician in the upcoming web series 'Honeymoon Photographer', dedicated himself to an intensive preparation process, participating in a workshop with a professional magician for three to four days. During this time, he honed his skills in not only performing magic tricks, but also seamlessly integrating dialogue delivery.

Sharing details about his look and role Jason said: "In the series, I play a very interesting character--something I’ve never done before. The character’s name is Elvin, who’s a magician and a podcaster. Later in the series we see him become an ally to Ambika (Asha Negi) to help her prove her innocence. The most fascinating part of Elvin is his look, it’s stylish and out of the box. My costumes are vibrant with spurts of pop colours, just as the character suggested.”

Talking about the preparations, Jason who has been a part of 'Happy New Year', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Rocket Gang', shared: "I was assigned a magician with whom I had a workshop for three-four days, I have learnt how to incorporate my dialogue delivery and also showing some magic tricks simultaneously. That helped me a lot.”

There are many films releasing on OTT platforms as that is considered to be a safe option.

Jason said: "I feel there is a shift in this trend. Films which didn’t do well in theatres are being re-released like 'Tumbbad' and 'Laila Majnu' because of having a good script and story. Earlier only big budget films were released in theatres as the smaller players found it difficult to find a spot. Thus they preferred an OTT release."

Further speaking about his journey in the entertainment industry, Jason said: "I feel my journey is exactly where it needs to be. I am slowly choosing my scripts which is already a good sign. I always follow this sentence. Today’s struggle is strengthening tomorrow. So no matter how low it gets and how many rejections we face, we need to be consistent. It's more important to be consistent than being perfect. I am learning that in each role I play on camera - OTT, films or television.”

'Honeymoon Photographer' stars Asha Negi in the lead. The six-episode show, directed by Arjun Srivastava, features Negi as Ambika Nath, a honeymoon photographer for her newly married industrialist clients Adhir Irani and Zoya Irani.

The series will premiere on JioCinema on September 27.

