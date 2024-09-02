Jasdeep Singh Gill named new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (IANS) In a crucial development, the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), a spiritual organisation headquartered in Beas near Amritsar, on Monday, announced that its head Gurinder Singh Dhillon has nominated Jasdeep Singh Gill, 45, as its patron and ‘sant satguru’.

A statement by RSSB secretary Devender Kumar Sikri said, “Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has nominated Jasdeep Singh Gill, son of Sukhdev Singh Gill, as patron of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society with immediate effect from September 2, 2024.

“Jasdeep Singh Gill shall also succeed Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon as the Sant Satguru of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Society and will have the authority of giving initiation (naam).”

Sikri said, “Baba Ji has expressed that like he has received full support and love of the ‘sangat’ after Huzur Maharaj ji, he has wished and requested that the same love and affection be given to Jasdeep Singh Gill in carrying out his ‘sewa (service)’ as patron and sang satguru.”

Gill stepped down as the chief strategy officer and senior management personnel of pharmaceutical company Cipla Limited, where he worked from 2019 till May 31, 2024. He was also associated with Ethris and Achira Labs Private Limited as a board observer. Until March 2024, he was a board member of Wealthy Therapeutics.

