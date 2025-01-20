Jansen propels Sunrisers Eastern Cape to 6-wicket win over Durban Super Giants

Gqeberha, Jan 20 (IANS) The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have moved into the playoff spots with a second consecutive bonus point victory over Durban’s Super Giants at St George’s Park.

A ruthless performance from defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape helped them thrash Durban Super Giants by six wickets.

After three consecutive defeats, the defending champions have certainly turned the corner and are now approaching the form that has seen them win back-to-back SA20 championships the last two seasons.

Last season’s leading wicket-taker Marco Jansen (2/23) had led the comeback by delivering a special new-ball performance.

Jansen knocked over Durban’s Super Giants opener Brandon King with the second ball of the innings which sent a near-capacity St George’s Park crowd into raptures.

The Orange Army were in now full voice, and aided by the iconic brass band, they once again created a memorable SA20 experience in Gqeberha.

“Glad to have it on a string. Going well at the moment. It's not easy to bowl in the powerplay, for me it's all about taking wickets and everything just falls in place,” Jansen said.

“I try to bowl in the channel consistently. We have the best crowd in the country, appreciate them coming out.”

The home team were certainly motivated to deliver a special performance with Jansen well supported by Richard Gleeson (2-19), Ottneil Baartman (2-30) and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson (2-11) to restrict the visitors to 115/8.

Gleeson has now moved to top of competition’s wicket-takers list with eight scalps at the average of 14.25.

The Super Giants innings was held together by New Zealand international Kane Williamson (44 off 45 balls), but received precious little support until last-man Naveen-ul-Haq struck 30 not off just 15 balls.

The Sunrisers reply was led by opener David Bedingham’s rapid 39 at the top of the order before Jordan Hermann maintained the momentum with 23 in the middle-order.

But it was left to captain Aiden Markram to provide the finishing touches as the Sunrisers chased the bonus point with the skipper finishing unbeaten on 31 not out off just 20 balls.

Markram delivered the icing on the cake for the home supporters by striking a massive six over square leg to send the Orange Army home smiling from ear-to-ear.

