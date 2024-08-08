Jansanman Yatra: Do not fall prey to Opposition’s false narratives, says Ajit Pawar

Dindori (Maharashtra), Aug 8 (IANS) In a serious bid to woo girls, women, youth, farmers and Backward Classes in the run up to the Assembly elections, NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday launched the ‘Jansanman Yatra’ assuring them of all possible support for their empowerment and uplift.

Ajit Pawar told the gathering comprising mostly of women, that he had cleared files pertaining to expenses worth Rs 6,000 crore to be made on a slew of welfare and development schemes.

These schemes include the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Mukhyamantri Karya Prashikshan Yojana, free power supply to agricultural pumps up to 7.5 horse power.

Ajit Pawar kick-started his yatra from the tribal dominated Dindori, which is currently held by NCP legislator Narhari Zirwal, in the presence of ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Patil, Sanjay Bansode and the state unit chief Sunil Tatkare.

Ajit Pawar will complete the first leg of his Jansanman Yatra covering North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, Mumbai and Vidarbha on August 31.

The junior Pawar, who is seen sporting a pink jacket these days, will move around in a special pink bus and interact with the masses in a bid to create awareness about the government’s schemes and increase the NCP’s presence ahead of the Assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar appealed to the women to elect the Mahayuti government again in the Assembly elections so that the implementation of various welfare and development schemes would continue unabated for the next five years.

He declared that the state government would deposit Rs 3,000 (Rs 1,500 each) for July and August into the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme through DBT on August 17, two days before the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan.

“Spend that money on yourself. The state government is spending Rs 46,000 crore annually on various welfare and development schemes. The Opposition is criticising this as an election gimmick, but I tell you, this is not temporary. But for these schemes to continue, you bless the grand alliance government again. It is Ajit Dada's ‘wada (promise)’ that the Ladki Bahin and other schemes will be implemented for the next five years,” said Ajit Pawar amid applause.

“The state government will provide free education to all girls and three free cylinders to women annually. Farmers' electricity bills have been waived off. They don't have to pay the previous and future electricity bills. If the lineman comes demanding payment, tell him my name,” said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar urged the participants not to fall prey to the Opposition’s “fake narratives” making it clear that the government was resolved for the development of all castes and communities.

“Forget what happened in the Lok Sabha election. Don’t fall prey to fake narratives. Give blessings to the Mahayuti for its re-election,” he said.

“We did not aspire for power. We participated in government to carry out development work for the benefit of the people. I could announce welfare and development schemes because I am in power. We are able to work and perform due to our grip over the administration,” he asserted.

