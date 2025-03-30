Jannat Zubair and family celebrates Eid in Medina

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Popular social media influencer Jannat Zubair celebrated Eid with her family in Medina.

She was accompanied by her father Zubair Ahmad Rahmani, mother Nazneen Zubair Rahmani, and brother Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. The entire family faced the camera wearing traditional Muslim ensembles during the religious trip.

Sharing her experience of visiting Medina with her loved ones, Jannat wrote on her Instagram handle, "Eid Mubarak...Celebrated Eid in Medina today with my family, and my heart is full. A dream come true, Alhamdulillah. May Allah accept our prayers and fasts, and bless us all with peace, protection, and endless mercy."

The photographs shared by Jannat on social media also give us a glimpse of the beautiful city of Medina.

Jannat was joined by her close friend and actress Reem Sameer during her trip to Medina.

Dropping some snippets from her time there, Reem mentioned on her IG, "My best Eid till date. Allah ka Bohot Bohot shukar hai for everything.

alhamdulillah For everything. (Thank you very much to Allah for everything.)"

On a different note, Jannat was recently in the news for her alleged breakup with fellow influencer Faisal Shaikh. Now, the latest reports suggest that Jannat and Faisal will be seen together in the upcoming episodes of the cooking reality show, 'Laughter Chefs season 2'

Going by the reports, Jannat, who was part of the initial season of 'Laughter Chefs' is set to return for the second season, and she might also be accompanied by Faisal.

For the unversed, Faisal appeared in a few episodes of the show during the primary season as a special guest.

Jannat was paired with Reem in the previous season of 'Laughter Chefs'. However, these two were absent from season two.

On the other hand, Faisal has been flaunting his culinary skills in another cooking reality show 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

