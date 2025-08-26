Janhvi Kapoor: My mother’s performance on Dance of Rage was full of aggression, internal struggle

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film “Param Sundari”, recalled how her late mother-superstar Sridevi’s “rage dance” in the 1991 film “Lamhe” was full of aggression and internal struggle.

It was during her appearance on the show “Super Dancer Chapter 5”, when contestant Namish’s performance took Janhvi down the memory.

Complimenting the contestant, Janhvi said:“You changed the energy of the room the moment you started the performance. A lot goes into a good performance – expression, smile, movements.”

“My mother’s performance on Dance of Rage in Yash ji’s film was full of aggression and internal struggle and I always wondered how an artist could perform it.”

“Today, watching you perform live made me connect with you completely. I got goosebumps,” she added.

Lamhe is a musical romantic drama directed and produced by Yash Chopra. The film stars Sridevi in a dual role and Anil Kapoor, along with Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Deepak Malhotra, and Dippy Sagoo in pivotal supporting roles.

The film follows the story of Viren, who falls for Pallavi, but she marries Siddharth. The couple dies, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren.

Janhvi was also accompanied by actor Siddharth Malhotra on the set of the Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show.

Looking at the performance, Siddharth added: “This was an amazing performance. You are already a star but after this performance you are a Super Star for me.”

The cross cultural romance film “Param Sundari”, which is slated to release August 29, centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.

