Janhvi Kapoor gives a shout out to ‘the prettiest princess’

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Ahead of the release of her film “Loveyapa”, actress Janhvi Kapoor gave a shout out to her baby sister Khushi, whom she tagged as “the prettiest princess.”

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories, where she re-shared a photo collage by Khushi’s fanclub. The photo-collage had pictures of Khushi from her maiden film “The Archies” along with her upcoming films “Loveyapa” and “Nadaaniyan”.

The elder daughter of late star Sridevi captioned the post: “The prettiest princess.”

"Loveyapa", which is slated to release on February 7, has been produced by Phantom Studios, in association with AGS Entertainment. The film also stars Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand in crucial roles, along with others.

For the unversed, "Loveyapa" is the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama "Love Today", starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana.

Meanwhile ‘Nadaaniyan’, which is directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, is a young adult romantic drama about Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj. The film will be released on the streaming giant Netflix. However, the release date is still under wraps.

Talking about Janhvi, she is currently busy with the cross-cultural romance film “Param Sundari”, which will be released on July 25. It centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film is by production house Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.

