‘Jamai No. 1’ actor Abhishek Malik enjoys relishing Gajar Ka Halwa during Winter

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Television actor Abhishek Malik, who is currently seen playing Neel in the show "Jamai No. 1," has revealed one of his favourite winter traditions—relishing a warm plate of gajar ka halwa with his family.

The actor shared that the winter dessert, made with fresh carrots, milk, and sugar, is a comforting treat he looks forward to every year, especially during the cold months. Speaking about this, Abhishek said, “Being a Delhite and experiencing all kinds of weather throughout the year, winter has always been my favourite season. Growing up, I loved spending evenings with my family around a bonfire, sipping chai, and munching on peanuts. And, of course, winters are incomplete without gajar ka halwa, pinni, and sarson ka saag.”

He added, “This season gives me the perfect excuse to bring out my collection of jackets, sweaters, and overcoats. Walking through Delhi’s chilly streets, feeling the crisp air and charm of winter, reminds me of home. Winter isn’t just a season for me; it’s a feeling of nostalgia and warmth.”

Talking about Malik’s latest show, “Jamai No. 1," which premiered on December 9 on Zee TV, is a sequel to the much-loved show "Jamai Raja", which featured Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in the lead roles.

Malik had earlier shared in a statement, “I'm thrilled to be a part of Jamai No. 1, and I must say that I am drawn to my character, Neel, because he is unpredictable and full of life. He brings a lot of energy to the show, and I’m excited to showcase his journey to the audience. The show is going to be fun, engaging, and full of surprises, and I hope my portrayal of Neel does justice to the show’s title.”

The daily soap, produced by Prateek Sharma under Studio LSD, also features Simran Kaur, who plays the role of Riddhi on the show.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.