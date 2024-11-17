Jal Jeevan Mission brings clean water & hope to village near India-Pakistan border

Samba, Nov 17 (IANS) The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide clean tap water to every household, has transformed the lives of scores of residents.

A village in the Jammu region now receives water round-the-clock, thanks to this significant scheme of the Modi government.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has brought a new ray of hope to the Shama Chak village which is located near the India-Pakistan international border (IB) in the Ramgarh tehsil of Samba district. Under this scheme, every household in the village now has access to a tap with a supply of clean drinking water.

Earlier, the villagers used to face multiple challenges and problems in obtaining potable water. Water scarcity and contaminated water used to create severe health issues. But with the installation of pipelines and the provision of taps in every home under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the lives of the villagers have become much easier.

Prem Singh, a resident of Shama Chak, shared that this scheme has changed his life. Not only does he now have access to clean drinking water, but there is also enough water available for household chores. Earlier, due to contaminated water, diseases were on the rise, but now clean water is available to the villagers. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for this initiative.

Rajesh Singh, another resident, praised the efforts of the Jal Shakti Department in Samba, calling their work exemplary. He mentioned that just four to five years ago, the village had access to dirty water, but now it has been developed into a "model village," with 24-hour clean water supply through taps in every home. Access to clean water at all times is a dream come true for the villagers.

Anu Bandral, a local woman, expressed that she never imagined such a significant facility would be provided in this remote border area. The 24-hour water supply has brought a major change to her life.

This water supply not only simplified daily life but also helped improve cleanliness and health standards in the village. The local people are grateful to the Jal Shakti Department and the Central government for this facility.

Vikaran Mahajan, an official from the Jal Shakti Department, Samba, explained that Shama Chak was included in the Jal Jeevan Mission, and now every household in the village has access to clean water. The department's efforts have ensured that villagers receive clean water 24 hours a day, making their daily lives much easier than before.

Mahajan further stated: "The Jal Shakti Department is working to ensure that other border villages also receive 24-hour water supply in the near future. The department plans to use Shama Chak as a model and replicate similar development efforts in other villages to ensure clean water reaches every household."

