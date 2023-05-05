Jaishankar seeks support to make English 3rd official language of SCO

Panaji, May 5 (IANS) India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Friday sought the support of members to make English the third official language of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Currently, Russian and Mandarin are used as official and working languages. He said that constructive steps are needed in this regard.

Jaishankar said that India has initiated an unprecedented engagement with SCO observers and dialogue partners by inviting them to participate in more than 14 social-cultural events.

Sources informed that the foreign ministers of the SCO member countries are likely to finalise in the day a set of 15 decisions or proposals for the consideration of the grouping's summit in July.

The proposals are aimed at expanding cooperation among the SCO member countries in the areas of trade, technology, commerce, security and socio-cultural ties.

Dr. S Jaishankar has appreciated the support of member countries for India's proposal of creation of two new working groups on startups and innovation and traditional medicines.

The two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members began here Thursday, with Jaishankar also holding meetings with his counterparts.

Jaishankar also met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming and appreciated his support for India's SCO Presidency and added that it is driven by a commitment to secure the SCO.

He laid down the key focus areas, including startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, Buddhist heritage and science & technology.

Established in June 15, 2001 in Shanghai, the SCO originally comprised Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became members subsequently.

