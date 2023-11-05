Jaishankar meets visiting Bhutan King

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday called on the visiting Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who earlier in the day had reached Delhi as part of his ongoing eight-day official visit to India.

"Privilege to call on His Majesty, the King of Bhutan shortly after his arrival in New Delhi. Pleased to hear about the experience of his first visit to Assam. India supports the vision of sustainable transformation of Bhutan under His Majesty’s guidance," Jaishankar posted on X after meeting the visiting dignitary.

Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his arrival earlier today, was received by Jaishankar at the airport.

The King, who commenced his eight-day official visit to India on November 3, with his arrival in Assam, reached the national capital on Sunday, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bhutan King will be in India till November 10.

