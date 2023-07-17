Jaishankar meets Thai PM, conveys Modi's greetings

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after the culmination of the BIMSTEC meeting in Bangkok.

"Honoured to call on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with my colleagues from BIMSTEC countries. Conveyed greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

"Shared with him our commitment to further strengthen BIMSTEC," he added.

Jaishankar also met his Nepalese counterpart Narayan Prakash Saud on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC meeting.

"Good meeting with Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud. Agreed to work closely to implement the agenda of cooperation set out by our leaderships. Look forward to remaining in touch," he said in a tweet.

He also had a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Momen "Pleased to meet Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on regional issues," said Jaishankar after the meeting.

