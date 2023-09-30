Jaipur: Youth lynched to death over bikes collision; huge police force deployed

Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) A youth was lynched to death after clash between two groups in Jaipur over bikes collision and verbal abuse on Saturday, police said.

SHO (Subhash Chowk) Suresh Singh Khatik said - Iqbal (18) -- son of Abdul Majeez, resident of Ramganj, who was killed in Khura blast in Jaipur -- was lynched.

Iqbal's bike hit two-wheeler around 10.45 p.m. in Gangapol.There was verbal abuse between the two youths regarding the bike collision which later snowballed into clash between two groups.

Iqbal received injuries in his legs and head and passed away.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra has ordered for immediate arrest of the culprits.

About a dozen suspects have been rounded up and situation is under control in Subhash Chowk and Ramganj of Jaipur, police said.

Huge Police force has beendeployed along with STF, and Police Commissioner and senior officers are present on the spot.

The situation is being manned through drones, said Mishra adding, strict action will be taken as per rules against the people involved in the incident.

Mishra has appealed to maintain peace and order.

