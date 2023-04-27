Jaipur-Agra NH remains blocked for 7the consecutive day

Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) The Jaipur-Agra National Highway-21 on Thursday remained blocked for the seventh consecutive day as demonstrators staging a sit-in continued their protest as no conclusion could be arrived at despite several rounds of discussion between the agitators and the government officials.

The protesters are demanding a 12 per cent reservation along with compensation for Mohan Singh who committed suicide.

Singh was an agitator of the Saini community, who was part of a protest on the highway, demanding 12 per cent reservation. He committed suicide on Tuesday.

Singh hung himself from a tree on the side of the highway in Chah village near Aroda.

The agitators have now also been demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore for Mohan Singh's family, for a government job for his son and martyr status to him.

As a measure of precaution, Divisional Commissioner Sanwar Mal Verma has again extended the Internet shutdown till 12 midnight on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Nadbai MLA Joginder Singh had reached Aroda village, the site of the agitation, and gave financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to Mohan Singh's son Neeraj.

Discussions were held between the administration and the protesters on Wednesday over the demand for providing financial assistance to Singh's family.

However, an agreement could not be reached, and the protest continued. The agitators are not ready to vacate the National Highway until compensation is announced.

Water tankers have been deployed on the site of the protest.

Arrangements for food have also been made for protesters.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a rise in the number of women agitators was noticed. They were seated in the tents along with sticks.

The 'chakka jam' has been continuing since April 21.

Due to the blockade, the common people have been facing difficulties while travelling to Jaipur and Agra.

Vehicles going to Jaipur have been diverted from Uchain and Dehra Mod.

Also, vehicles coming from Jaipur have been diverted.

The vehicles now require to take a detour, and move around 15-20 km more due to the jam.

